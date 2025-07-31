Assetmark Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9,314.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 11.56%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,495.44. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

