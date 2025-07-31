Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apex Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

VLUE stock opened at $114.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

