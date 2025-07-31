Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – July 28th

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the design, manufacture, distribution or sale of motor vehicles and related components. Their performance tends to reflect consumer demand for cars and trucks, industry‐wide shifts toward new technologies (such as electric or autonomous vehicles), and broader economic and regulatory trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.45. The stock had a trading volume of 58,278,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,106,703. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.70 and a 200-day moving average of $313.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.56, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.85. 59,403,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,939,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.80. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $175.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,097,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559,650. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Featured Articles