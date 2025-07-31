Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 2.87% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,378,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000.

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $100.17.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

