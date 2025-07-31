Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.78% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1753 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

