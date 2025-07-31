Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

