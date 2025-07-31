Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

