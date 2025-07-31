Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4%

PFM stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1885 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

