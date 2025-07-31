Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $52.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

