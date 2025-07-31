Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,281 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 13,775.0% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPX opened at $42.91 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

