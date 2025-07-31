Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 685 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

IGM opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $117.12. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

