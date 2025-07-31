Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $659,000 Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned approximately 0.06% of Turning Point Brands worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $325,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 97,250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 12.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 3.6%

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.42. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $82.61.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.70%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Turning Point Brands news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $817,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,639.57. The trade was a 51.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Graham Purdy sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $1,602,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,034,928.74. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,300 shares of company stock worth $8,666,867 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.