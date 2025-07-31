Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 125,804 Shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,804 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trivago N.V. ADS Price Performance
TRVG stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Trivago N.V. ADS
About Trivago N.V. ADS
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trivago N.V. ADS
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.