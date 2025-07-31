Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 125,804 Shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,804 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRVG stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Trivago N.V. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

