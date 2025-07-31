Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stake Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 163.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 92,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 1,914 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $27,695.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 47,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,292.58. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 16,935 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $256,395.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,334.90. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $658,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Stock Up 5.0%

Bandwidth stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.