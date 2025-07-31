Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 45,789 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.18% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 885.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

