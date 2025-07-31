Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.34 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of RSP stock opened at $185.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.42.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
