Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.34 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $185.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.