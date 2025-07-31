Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.63 Million in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,943,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 496.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 226,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

