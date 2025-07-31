Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IHI opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

