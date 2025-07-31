Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.