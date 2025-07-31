Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $414,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 60.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $108.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

