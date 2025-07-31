Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Now – July 29th

Get alerts:

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end products—such as designer fashion, premium watches, luxury automobiles and high-priced accessories—targeted primarily at affluent consumers. These stocks typically benefit from strong brand equity, high profit margins and global demand, yet can be sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in consumer confidence. Investors often use them to gain exposure to discretionary spending trends and the resilience of upscale markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 647,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,250. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYT

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 2,256,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,623. The company has a market cap of $621.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.46. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 97,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. 194,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $845.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSKD

Read More