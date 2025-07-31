BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,257 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.61% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 558,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 169,456 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 809,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $9.85 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

