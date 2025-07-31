BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 369,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 177,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MIY opened at $10.83 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

