Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,322,000 after buying an additional 181,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,505,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

NYSE:CRS opened at $284.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $119.69 and a fifty-two week high of $290.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.11.

Carpenter Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

