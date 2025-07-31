Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 33,486 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.37% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,263.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $56.34 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

