Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.