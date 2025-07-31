Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
SPHD opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
