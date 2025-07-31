Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.95 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 7.05% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,623,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000.

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

