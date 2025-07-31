Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 662.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 119,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

FPX stock opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.83.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

