Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.96% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYLD. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,168.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 114,625.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $534.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

