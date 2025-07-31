Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.39% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

