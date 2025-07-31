Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

BATS PNOV opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $677.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $40.10.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

