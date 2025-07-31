Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 287,852 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 687.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SCHQ opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

