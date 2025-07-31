Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 9,839 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $130.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

