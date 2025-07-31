Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.63% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQL opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $537.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

