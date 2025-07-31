Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 156,525 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 985,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,852 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.