Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 30,750 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,750 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.45% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,786,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,124,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.71.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

