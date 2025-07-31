Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Holdings Trimmed by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

