Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 8,237 Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,823,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 626,579 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 727,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 296,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $77,531.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,763.79. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $50,875.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 772,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,783,684.35. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,733. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $30.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.