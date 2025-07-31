Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Parsons by 63.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Parsons by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. Parsons Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

