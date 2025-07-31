Choreo LLC Has $268,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,854,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 367,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 179,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $122.88 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $92.83 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

