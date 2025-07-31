Choreo LLC Sells 309 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

