Choreo LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.
Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $97.12 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $940.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18.
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
