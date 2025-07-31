Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 133,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,624,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,445,000.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $110.26 on Thursday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $78.11 and a one year high of $110.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

