Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $193,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 189,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,362,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,701 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,551.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 173,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,303,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.89 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

