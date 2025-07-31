Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IJT stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

