Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

VEA stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

