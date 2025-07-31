Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,991,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after buying an additional 368,663 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,763.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 186,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after buying an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

