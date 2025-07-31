Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 40,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.