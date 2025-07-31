Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.24 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.