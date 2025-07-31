Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 178.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 819.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

NYSE:IBP opened at $203.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.74. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

